Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Alert Issued For Trenton Teen Missing For More Than A Week

Valerie Musson
Alba Luz Vasquez Garcia, 17, was last seen near Center Street in Trenton around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Trenton Police said.
Alba Luz Vasquez Garcia, 17, was last seen near Center Street in Trenton around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Trenton Police said. Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a Trenton teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Alba Luz Vasquez Garcia, 17, was last seen near Center Street in Trenton around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Trenton Police said.

Garcia was wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt, and white sneakers at the time of her disappearance, police said.

She is thought to still be in the Trenton area, according to police.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

