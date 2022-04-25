Alert Issued For Trenton Teen Missing For More Than A Week

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a Trenton teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Alba Luz Vasquez Garcia, 17, was last seen near Center Street in Trenton around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Trenton Police said.

Garcia was wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt, and white sneakers at the time of her disappearance, police said.

She is thought to still be in the Trenton area, according to police.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

