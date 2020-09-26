Alert Issued For Mercer County Girl Missing Again

Police are looking for a Hamilton girl who is missing for the second time this week.

Kahiee Howard, 13, was last seen 6:30 a.m. Thursday at her home on the 900 block of William Street by her mother, local police said.

She had previously gone missing Monday, but was found safe on Tuesday.

Kahiee is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a yellow hoodie and frequents Hamilton and Trenton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Hamilton Police Det. Patrick Tamasi at 609-581-4026.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.