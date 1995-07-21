Contact Us
7 Arrested In Trenton Prostitution Bust, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Randal Hernandez, Dominic Brown, Julia Hernandez, Jamie Pinder, Amy Exner, Renee Rosina, and Tracey Rhodes were arrested in a Trenton prostitution bust, authorities announced.
Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seven suspects were arrested in a prostitution bust in Trenton, police said.

The Trenton Police Task Force was conducting a high-visibility preventative control near South Broad Street and Malone Street, as well as S. Clinton Avenue and Bayard Street, that resulted in the following suspects being arrested for being involved in prostitution, according to a release on Thursday, July 21:

  • 1.) Randal Hernandez
  • 2.) Dominic Brown
  • 3.) Julia Hernandez
  • 4.) Jamie Pinder
  • 5.) Amy Exner
  • 6.) Renee Rosina
  • 7.) Tracey Rhodes

All of the suspects are from Trenton, police said.

Additional details were not released.

Note: While seven suspects were allegedly arrested, only six photos were released by police.

