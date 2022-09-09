Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

5 Victims Airlifted To Hospital Following Carbon Monoxide Leak In Trenton: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP)
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP) Photo Credit: NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter

Five people were flown to nearby hospitals after going unconscious as a result of a Carbon Monoxide leak in Trenton, developing reports say.

Northstar and Hackensack Air 2 medical helicopters were called to the Trenton-Mercer Airport to take two unconscious victims in critical condition to Jacobi Hyperbaric Center Hospital in the Bronx around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One additional victim was also flown to Capital Health Regional Medical Center at Fuld, while two more were flown to Jacobi, the initial report says.

According to RLSMedia, the leak occurred at a home on North Olden Avenue with readings of more than 80 ppm on the first floor and 40 ppm on the second floor.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.