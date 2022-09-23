5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced.

Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.

Both were charged and remain in custody pending court appearances, police said.

Meanwhile, Davion Smith, Quamere Forney, and Kyle Silvis were arrested for shooting a victim near 5 Oliver St., police said. All three were charged and are in custody pending court appearances.

Silvis also faces additional charges after allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle, causing the driver to crash and suffer injuries near 26 Oliver St., police said.

No further details about the incidents were released.

