Mercer Daily Voice
5 Hospitalized In Route 1 Crash

Cecilia Levine
IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters
Five people were hospitalized in a serious crash on Route 1 early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A southbound car veered off the road just before Carnegie Center Drive and struck a telephone pole before re-entering the road -- where it was struck by an SUV around 3:40 a.m., NJ.com says citing West Windsor police.

Four occupants of one car and a fifth from the other were rushed to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Frank Bal.

No further information was released.

