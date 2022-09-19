32 Heroin Bricks, Thousands In Cash Nabbed In Major Trenton Bust, 4 Charged: Police

Thirty-two bricks of heroin were nabbed and four suspects were slapped with charges in a major narcotics bust in Trenton, authorities announced on Monday, Sep. 19.

Detectives surveilled the area of 2 Sanhican Dr. as a response to numerous complaints made by local residents to the department.

The following suspects were arrested and charged, police said:

Anthony T. Baldwin, 31, was found with 15 bricks of heroin and $951 in cash, police said.

Kendall K. McCray, 34, was allegedly found with 12 bricks of heroin, 9 grams of crack-cocaine, and $1,020 in cash.

Thomas E. Hollis, 24, was found with 5 heroin bricks and $320 cash, police said.

Elvin R. Rivera, 37, was allegedly found with a gram of crack-cocaine and $10 cash.

The suspects were caught within 500 feet of a park, police said. They were each charged with drug offenses.

