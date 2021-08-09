3 Men Arrested, $70,000 Worth Of Drugs Seized In Raid Of Trenton Home, State Police Say

Three men were arrested after a raid of a Trenton home found $70,000 worth of drugs and $23,000 in cash, authorities said.

Malcolm Echols, 29, Abdul Patilla, 40, and Anthony Brown, 29, all of Trenton, on Aug. 27 were accused of distributing drugs out of a Fulton Street home, according to New Jersey State Police.

Later that day, detectives executed search warrants at the home and on a vehicle registered to Brown.

The search yielded five pounds of marijuana, more than two pounds of ecstasy pills, and $23,000 cash, state police said.

Echols was charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a park, and money laundering.

Patilla was charged with money laundering and loitering.

Brown was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and money laundering.

They were all lodged at the Mercer County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

