16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head Dies, Another Injured In Trenton

Authorities have identified the 16-year-old boy shot and killed overnight in Trenton.

Dion Ellis was found with a gunshot wound to his head on Stuyvesant Avenue around 12:45 a.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

A second victim, also 16, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and reportedly in stable condition as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HTF Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.