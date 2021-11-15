Lifelong Trenton Resident Mariella Marino Dies Suddenly At Age 24

Lifelong Trenton resident Mariella Pina Paolina Marino died suddenly on Oct. 24 at the age of 24.

Marino was born and raised in Trenton and attended Trenton High School, her social media pages say.

She worked for several years as a mortgage consultant, according to her obituary.

Marino was predeceased by her father Pippo Marino and survived by her mother, Maria G. Franchi Marino and her significant other Joseph A. Bloom; her sister, Angela Maria Giovanna Marino; her niece, Valentina Marino; her nephew, Luciano Marino; and many extended family members and close friends.

Marino’s funeral services were private.

