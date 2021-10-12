Contact Us
Community Support Grows For 54-Year-Old Woman Killed Walking Along Route 1 In Mercer County

Maria Angélica Moran Moreira Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Route 1 at Bakers Basin Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

There has been an outpouring of community support for a 54-year-old woman from Mercer County reportedly killed by a hit-and-run driver as she walked along Route 1.

Maria Angélica Moran Moreira, 54, of Lawrence, was hit by a northbound vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Monday near Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township, police said.

Moreira was pronounced dead at the scene after a passing motorist who saw a woman lying on the highway called 9-1-1, reports said. 

Alex Davila created this GoFundMe page on behalf of the Davila Moran family to help cover funeral expenses. The page raised nearly $2,100 by Tuesday afternoon.  

Police said more details about the fatal crash are forthcoming. 

The route's closure caused heavy traffic in both directions near the 2900 block of Route 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Joseph Radlinsky at 609-844-7134 or email jradlinsky@lawrencetwp.com.

On the GoFundMe page, Alex Davila wrote: "Estamos recaudando fondos para ayudar a la familia Davila Moran con la pérdida de Maria Angélica Moran Moreira. Estamos absolutamente devastados por el fallecimiento y estamos luchando por encontrar los fondos para cubrir el costo del servicio. Considere hacer una donación si puede hacerlo. Estamos muy agradecidos por cada donación durante este momento difícil. Con amor, Familia Davila Moran

To contribute, click online here. 

