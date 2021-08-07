Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50,000 In Bergen, Monmouth Counties

Jon Craig

Shreeji Deli & Grocery in Little Ferry
Shreeji Deli & Grocery in Little Ferry Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of lucky New Jersey Lottery players bought winning Powerball tickets at a Garden State Parkway travel stop and at a deli in Bergen County, state officials said. 

Two Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn Wednesday,. Each player won a $50,000 third-tier prize. 

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Shreeji Deli & Grocery, 18 Redneck Ave. in Little Ferry; and
  • Monmouth County: Monmouth Travel Plaza, at the 100 mile mark of the Garden State Parkway in Wall.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 7, drawing were: 08, 21, 30, 49, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Multiplier number was 02. 

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $127 million for the next drawing on Saturday night..

