WINNERS: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $751K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties

Jon Craig
Welsh Farms at 92 Flock Road in Hamilton
Welsh Farms at 92 Flock Road in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were two lucky Jersey Cash 5 winners in Wednesday's drawing, according to state Lottery officials.

Two tickets sold in Mercer and Middlesex counties matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $712,102 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each ticket is worth $356,051. 

The winning numbers were: 06, 12, 30, 33, and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Mercer County: Welsh Farms at 92 Flock Road in Hamilton; and
  • Middlesex County: Kenny’s Corner at15 Easton Ave. in New Brunswick.

