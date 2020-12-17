WINNERS: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $751K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties

There were two lucky Jersey Cash 5 winners in Wednesday's drawing, according to state Lottery officials.

Two tickets sold in Mercer and Middlesex counties matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $712,102 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each ticket is worth $356,051.

The winning numbers were: 06, 12, 30, 33, and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Mercer County: Welsh Farms at 92 Flock Road in Hamilton; and

Middlesex County: Kenny’s Corner at15 Easton Ave. in New Brunswick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.