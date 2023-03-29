Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CHILD SEX STING: German Traveler Busted At NJ Hotel After Flying In: Authorities
News

WINNER: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K From 7-Eleven

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, March 28, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The prize is worth $10,000. 

That ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #10957, 900 Arena Dr., Trenton in Mercer County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 28, drawing were: 02, 03, 18, 32 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $355 million. 

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.