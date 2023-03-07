Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NJ Mom Killed, PA Daughter Burned In Plane Crash Were Fulfilling Life-Long Flying Dream
News

Trenton Police ID Man, 85, Killed In Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Trenton police have identified the 85-year-old who died as a result of a pedestrian crash on Sunday night, March 5.

Dowell Houston of Trenton was struck and killed on Route 29 at South Warren Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to a Trenton police spokesman.

The driver of the vehicle — Jessica Rose Hesser, 21, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania — was issued motor vehicle summonses, according to Detective Lt. Nathan Bolognini.

Hesser had not been criminally charged as of Tuesday, March 7, Bolognini said.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.