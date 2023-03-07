Trenton Police ID Man, 85, Killed In Pedestrian Crash

Trenton police have identified the 85-year-old who died as a result of a pedestrian crash on Sunday night, March 5.

Dowell Houston of Trenton was struck and killed on Route 29 at South Warren Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to a Trenton police spokesman.

The driver of the vehicle — Jessica Rose Hesser, 21, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania — was issued motor vehicle summonses, according to Detective Lt. Nathan Bolognini.

Hesser had not been criminally charged as of Tuesday, March 7, Bolognini said.

