Train Strikes Person On Tracks In Mercer County, Reports Say

An unidentified person was struck and reportedly killed by a train on Friday afternoon in Mercer County, authorities said.

The person was reported on the tracks when the train passed through Hopewell about 2 p.m., according to initial reports.

The fatal collision occurred near Pennington-Hopewell Road, reports said.

The victim was being pronounced dead at the scene, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

