Mercer
Train Strikes Person On Tracks In Mercer County, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Aerial view of the railroad tracks (left) in Hopewell, Mercer County.
Aerial view of the railroad tracks (left) in Hopewell, Mercer County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An unidentified person was struck and reportedly killed by a train on Friday afternoon in Mercer County, authorities said.

The person was reported on the tracks when the train passed through Hopewell about 2 p.m., according to initial reports.

The fatal collision occurred near Pennington-Hopewell Road, reports said. 

The victim was being pronounced dead at the scene, according to an unconfirmed report. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

