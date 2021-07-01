Toddler, Baby Hurt In DUI Mom's South Jersey Crash, Police Say

A 27-year-old woman from South Jersey was driving under the influence of drugs when she drove off the road to avoid a head-on collision last spring, authorities said.

Rachel Huff of Little Egg Harbor and two of her daughters were seriously hurt in the crash, according to Hamilton Township police.

Huff was charged Thursday with two criminal counts of assault by auto and for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license causing serious bodily injury, police said in a statement.

The newest charges were delayed while awaiting toxicology test results, police said, and Huff was released on summonses due to bail reform.

On April 5 at about 3 p.m., Hamilton police responded to milepost 21.9 on Weymouth Road on a report of a crash.

An investigation found that Huff's 2012 Cadillac SRX was traveling north on Weymouth Road when an unknown vehicle traveling south entered Huff's lane, police said.

To avoid a head-on collision, Huff reportedly crossed over the centerline and into the southbound lane, police said. The Cadillac left the road and struck a utility pole and tree before stopping, police said.

Huff was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a serious, non-life threatening injury, according to police. Her two daughters, both rear seat passengers, were not properly secured in their car seats and were injured, police said.

A 2-month-old infant sustained a serious head injury that required her to be airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. The baby's injuries are not considered life-threatening, the said.

Huff and her 2-year-old daughter were taken to Cooper Hospital by ambulance, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle didn’t stop, reports said.

After a toxicology analysis of Huff’s blood, it was determined that she was operating under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash, police said.

Huff was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including driving while suspended, unlicensed driver, failure to wear a seatbelt and two counts of having an improper child restraint system.

Also assisting at the crash scene were the Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare EMS and Paramedics, Weymouth Fire Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.

