News

State Police Seek BMW Driver Who Stole $187K In Jewelry From Burlington, Camden County Stores

Cecilia Levine
The New Jersey State Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted for stealing more $187,000 worth of jewelry from three jewelry stores in Burlington and Camden counties.
The New Jersey State Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted for stealing more $187,000 worth of jewelry from three jewelry stores in Burlington and Camden counties. Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for stealing more $187,000 worth of jewelry from three jewelry stores in Burlington and Camden counties.

On Nov. 2, the man entered David Arlen Jewelry in Hainesport and began speaking with a sales associate. While viewing some pieces of jewelry, the man grabbed two diamond rings from a display case and fled the store, police said.

While investigating the theft, detectives discovered that the suspect was also wanted for stealing more than $77,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry store in Marlton on Oct. 28, and more than $97,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry store in Haddon Heights on Nov. 5, and fled in a black BMW sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'9", with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a "Puma" emblem on the right chest area, "BMW" emblem on the left chest area, and the words "BMW MotorSports" on the back. 

The man also wore a gold watch on his left wrist and used an iPhone in a red case with a $2 dollar bill inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bordentown Station Detective Bureau at 908-298-1171. Anonymous tips are welcome.

