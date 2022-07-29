Contact Us
News

South Jersey Man Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash, 40

Valerie Musson
South Jersey native and beloved brother Shawn Alexander died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, July 8. He was 40.
Shawn lived in Trenton and attended Trenton High School, his social media page says.

A quiet soul, Shawn is remembered as a selfless and caring brother who always recognized the significance of spending time with his loved ones, according to a GoFundMe launched for his memorial expenses.

“Despite struggling with mental and physical health issues, Shawn always looked out for everyone,” reads the fundraiser.

“He was the person who just wanted everyone to be ok.”

Nearly $2,600 had been raised by more than 30 donors as of Friday, July 29.

Shawn’s funeral was held at Hughes Funeral Home in Trenton on Saturday, July 16.

“The unexpected death of Shawn is devastating to his family, friends, and all that knew him,” the campaign says.

“We ask that you give what you can at this time to help us pay our respects to our beloved brother.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Shawn Alexander Memorial Fund’ on GoFundMe.

