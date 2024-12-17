SNOW DAY: These Mercer County Districts Have No School On Thursday

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, some school districts have given their students a snow day off on Thursday.
In Mercer County, these schools are closed:
- Ewing Public Schools
- East Windsor Regional School District
- Hopewell Valley Regional School District
- Lawrence Public Schools
- Mercer County Special Services School District
- Mercer County Vocational School District
- Princeton Public Schools
- West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District
Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.
This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.
Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
