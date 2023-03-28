Seven Legionnaire's Disease Cases Found In Mercer County Water System: Health Department

Legionnaires’ Disease has been detected in the Trenton Water Works water supply, state authorities said.

Seven people contracted the disease and two people have died since October 2022 in Mercer County, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The seven newest cases occurred in Trenton, Ewing Township, Lawrence Township, and Hamilton Township, the state said.

People cannot get Legionnaires’ disease by drinking water that has Legionella, the state said.

This has been an ongoing problem in Mercer County. Five cases and one death were reported in Hamilton Township from December 2021 through October 2022, health officials previously said. That prompted the state to take over directing operations at the water utility since October.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia (lung infection) that people can get after breathing in aerosolized water (small droplets of water in the air) containing Legionella bacteria.

People who are 50 years or older, especially those who smoke, or those with certain medical conditions, are at increased risk, the state said.

Residents are encouraged to contact TWW at (609) 989-3208 or the NJDEP Bureau of Safe Drinking Water at (609) 292-5550 with any questions or comments, or visit dep.nj.gov/trentonwater.

Here are a few suggestions to reduce risks:

Consider avoiding hot tubs, decorative fountains, power washing, or similar activities, which may generate increased amounts of aerosols or mist.

Maintain in-home medical equipment. that requires water for use

Clean and/or replace your showerheads and faucet aerators (screens) per the manufacturer’s instructions whenever buildup is visible.

Keep your water heater set to a minimum of 120o F. This temperature will reduce Legionella growth.

Conduct routine flushing. Sinks and shower taps that are not used often can increase the risk of Legionella growth in other areas of the home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.