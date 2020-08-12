Reports: President Trump Called Pennsylvania House Speaker To 'Fix' Election Results

President Trump called the Speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives in an attempt to reverse his election loss there, according to media reports.

The Washington Post reported that Trump called Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, urging him to intervene and take some action to "fix" state law that prevents lawmakers from intervening and replacing electors selected by the voters to cast the state's electoral votes.

Votes from the Keystone State helped former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, surge ahead of Trump in the days following the election. Biden is now president-elect by more than 7 million votes nationwide.

A spokesman for the Speaker confirmed the president's call to the Post. The White House declined to comment on the story.

“The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,’” Cutler spokesman Michael Straub told the Post, adding that Trump went on to ask: “What can we do to fix it?”

His efforts included at least two phone calls to Cutler over the past week, the Post reported. The president has made similar overtures to lawmakers in Michigan as well as to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also a Republican.

