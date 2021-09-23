Ocean State Job Lot Hiring Workers At New Mercer County Store

Ocean State Job Lot, a chain of discount stores, announced it is hiring new employees at a South Jersey store set to open by the end of the year.

Ocean State Job Lot, with 146 stores across the Northeast, is preparing to open a new store in Princeton. The Princeton store is at the former Walmart at 101 Nassau Park Boulevard in Nassau Park Pavilion.

New jobs include store management, and up to 50 part-time and full-time positions that pay starting at $14-an-hour, a spokesman with OSJL said on Thursday.

The chain also offers new employees hiring bonuses and 30 percent store discounts.

To apply, anyone interested is urged to click here online: oceanstatejoblot.com/careers

Meanwhile, Job Lot also plans to open a sixth New Jersey store this fall at the former Toys ‘R Us location in Monmouth County, across from Freehold Raceway Mall.

The retailer, headquartered in Rhode Island, also operates stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and four other New England states.

Founded in 1977, the chain employs about 5,600 workers across the Northeast. Annual sales exceed $800 million, a spokesman said.

Best known for its "Crazy Deals" and "Insider Club," Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothes, pet supplies and seasonal items for holidays, gardening, kitchen pantries, patios, pools or beach supplies.

