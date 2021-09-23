Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
News

Ocean State Job Lot Hiring Workers At New Mercer County Store

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ocean State Job Lot, a retail chain with 146 discount stores in the Northeast, is hiring new employees for one of its newest New Jersey stores, set to open this fall in Princeton.
Ocean State Job Lot, a retail chain with 146 discount stores in the Northeast, is hiring new employees for one of its newest New Jersey stores, set to open this fall in Princeton. Photo Credit: Provided/ Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot, a chain of discount stores, announced it is hiring new employees at a South Jersey store set to open by the end of the year.

Ocean State Job Lot, with 146 stores across the Northeast, is preparing to open a new store in Princeton. The Princeton store is at the former Walmart at 101 Nassau Park Boulevard in Nassau Park Pavilion.

New jobs include store management, and up to 50 part-time and full-time positions that pay starting at $14-an-hour, a spokesman with OSJL said on Thursday.

The chain also offers new employees hiring bonuses and 30 percent store discounts. 

To apply, anyone interested is urged to click here online: oceanstatejoblot.com/careers

Meanwhile, Job Lot also plans to open a sixth New Jersey store this fall at the former Toys ‘R Us location in Monmouth County, across from Freehold Raceway Mall.

The retailer, headquartered in Rhode Island, also operates stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and four other New England states.

Founded in 1977, the chain employs about 5,600 workers across the Northeast. Annual sales exceed $800 million, a spokesman said. 

Best known for its "Crazy Deals" and "Insider Club," Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothes, pet supplies and seasonal items for holidays, gardening, kitchen pantries, patios, pools or beach supplies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.