Obama, Jill Biden Stump For Murphy In NJ's Push For Early Voting

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Jill Biden are making guest appearances in New Jersey ahead of Gov. Phil Murphy's bid for re-election.

Obama will appear with Murphy at a rally in Newark on Oct. 23, coinciding with the opening day of "early in-person voting" in the Garden State.

This Friday, First Lady Jill Biden plans a campaign stop on behalf of Murphy.

Murphy is being challenged by Republican Jack Ciattarelli. They two had their second and final debate Tuesday night as reported here by NJ Advance Media.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, visited on Murphy's behalf Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, an Arizona Democrat, stumped here last week.

Details of Obama’s visit had not been announced.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 23 and extends through Oct. 31.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.