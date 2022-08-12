NJ Troopers Rescue Puppies From Irrigation Trench

Troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station got down in the dirt to rescue three puppies who had wandered off into the woods and fallen into a 10-foot-deep irrigation trench.

While they do not teach puppy-saving techniques in the academy, the troopers created a makeshift catch pole using a mop handle and rope. After hours of effort, the troopers were only able to save two of the three puppies because one puppy got tired of waiting and decided to take a nap.

The troopers returned the next day to save the third puppy who was now wide awake and waiting to be rescued.

