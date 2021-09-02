Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NY Yankees Radio Voice John Sterling Rescued From NJ Floodwaters
News

NJ Motorists Rescued From Car By Police Helicopter After 4 Hours Trapped

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Mercer County firefighters carry a victim who got stranded in Hurricane Ida floodwaters (Courtesy: WYFF-News 4)
Mercer County firefighters carry a victim who got stranded in Hurricane Ida floodwaters (Courtesy: WYFF-News 4) Photo Credit: WYFF-News 4 (Screengrab)

Two motorists were plucked from the rooftops of their cars, which were stranded in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Ida in Mercer County, authorities said. 

One of the motorists was rescued by a New Jersey State Police helicopter after four hours, while a second man was pulled from his car's roof by a Trenton Fire Department ladder truck, according to the Princeton Department of Emergency and Safety Services. 

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, firefighters were called to a swift water rescue on Rosedale Road near the Johnson Park School. 

The 58-year-old motorist from Princeton climbed onto the roof of his vehicle as the water continued to rise at a rapid rate. Due to the unsafe water level and dangerous current rescue efforts were unsuccessful, Princeton officials said.

At 4:08 a.m., the victim was successfully hoisted into the helicopter and flown to Trenton Mercer Airport for evaluation. Mutual aid was received by Lawrenceville Fire Co., Princeton Junction Fire Co., Hamilton Fire Department, Trenton Fire Department and the Pennsauken Fire Department High Water Truck.

A second motorist became stranded with high rising waters on Route 206 near Quaker Road, Princeton authorities said. 

The swift moving water flooded the roadway and began to flood the motorist’s vehicle. That forced the 30-year-old driver from Montgomery to escape onto the roof of the vehicle while emergency rescue efforts were made. 

Trenton Fire Department responded with a ladder truck, which drove into the flooded roadway and extended its 100-foot ladder, which was used to rescue the motorist, officials said. 

No one was hurt during either rescue. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.