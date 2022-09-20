New Shops Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall

Just in time for the holidays, Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, is adding to its ever-expanding list of new retailers and dining destinations.

Among the new shops coming during the next three months are:

Halloween House / Christmas House: Opening in October, the immersive, family-oriented Halloween and Christmas walk-through experiences are located in the Upper Level of the JCPenney wing. Tickets are sold online and at the door through December.

Socks to be You: This specialty sock retailer offers cozy, odor-free and Earth-friendly socks for all ages and is coming to the Upper Level of Center Court in October. .

The Christmas Shoppe: November brings The Christmas Shoppe, a local favorite for holiday ornaments and decor. The holiday shop will be open through December in the Lower Level of the JC Penney Wing.

David Bradley Chocolatier: This local staple is slated to open in the Mall’s Lower Level at Center Court in late 2022, for shoppers to enjoy the gourmet hand-crafted chocolates the Chocolatier has been producing for over 45 years.

New dining destinations include:

Ramen Nagomi: Coming in October to the Lower Level by Entrance #1, Ramen Nagomi focuses on creating unique, flavorful Japanese ramen from scratch, highlighting organic and premium quality ingredients from Japan.

Boss Burger: An all new kosher burger experience with innovative burger house cuisine, featuring burgers made with a house brisket blend, brisket egg rolls, lettuce tacos, and a triple dipped fried chicken sandwich opens in the Dining Pavilion in October.

Slice of Italy: Offering delicious slices of pizza to shoppers this October in the Dining Pavilion.

Habanero’s Mexican Grill: Authentic Mexican cuisine is coming to the Dining Pavilion this October.

These retailers join the recently opened Kung Fu Tea, Banter by Piercing Pagoda and Results Boxing and Fitness, each located in the First Level, along with the reopened Starbucks on the Upper Level. For more information and a complete list of retailers, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/quaker-bridge-mall

