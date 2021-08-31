Mercer County Firefighters Rescue Autistic Child From Storm Drain, Reports Say

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to a report of a child in a storm drain, authorities said.

First responders from several towns in Mercer County were called about 5 p.m. Tuesday to 24 Point Court in Lawrence Township, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the missing child was an autistic girl about 9 years old.

A robotic camera from Hamilton Township was being used to assist in a search about 15 feet from the surface of the drain, reports said.

By 5:30 p.m., the unidentified victim had been removed from the drain, reports said, but her condition was unknown.

CHECK BAK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.