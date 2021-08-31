Contact Us
Mercer County Firefighters Rescue Autistic Child From Storm Drain, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Hamilton Fire Co.
Hamilton Fire Co. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hamilton Fire Co.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to a report of a child in a storm drain, authorities said. 

First responders from several towns in Mercer County were called about 5 p.m. Tuesday to 24 Point Court in Lawrence Township, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the missing child was an autistic girl about 9 years old.

A robotic camera from Hamilton Township was being used to assist in a search about 15 feet from the surface of the drain, reports said. 

By 5:30 p.m., the unidentified victim had been removed from the drain, reports said, but her condition was unknown.

CHECK BAK FOR UPDATES

