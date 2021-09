A man's body was found on Route 129 in Trenton, authorities said.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Celso Rivera, suffered fatal injuries from being struck by a vehicle at Lalor Street, Trenton police spokesman Lt. Gaetano Ponticiello told NJ Advance Media.

Trenton police found the man's body about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, Ponticiello told nj.com

An investigation remains active.

