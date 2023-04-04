Fire Investigated At Quaker Meeting House In Mercer County

The cause of a fire at a centuries-old Quaker meeting house is under investigation in Mercer County, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out at 3:25 a.m. Monday, April 3 at the Stony Brook Meeting House on the campus of Princeton Friends School, Princeton police said.

"The cause and origin are under investigation," Casey DeBlasioi, a spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, said Tuesday, April 4.

A wooden awning and wooden porch on the west side of the building were actively burning when firefighters arrived at the stone building at 470 Quaker Road, Princeton police said.

There was smoke damage inside, but the fire did not spread to the interior, police said.

The Meeting House is used for weekly services and meetings.

