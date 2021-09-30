Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
News

Ex-Con Indicted In Brutal Slaying Of LGBTQ+ Advocate, Motive Remains A Mystery

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Shaquil Loftin (aka Shai Vanderpump), Daniel L. Smith
Shaquil Loftin (aka Shai Vanderpump), Daniel L. Smith Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / INSET: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities this week still hadn't offered a motive for why an ex-con killed a 23-year-old LGBTQ+ advocate from Trenton in a horrific shooting this summer.

“Detectives continue to investigate what prompted the attack,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in announcing an indictment charging ex-con Daniel L. Smith, 37, with murder in the July 30 shooting of Shaquil Loftin, also known as Shai Vanderpump.

Shaquil Lofti was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton a short time after being found with several gunshots wounds in the face in a house on Kelsey Avenue, Onofri said.

Detectives identified Smith as the killer after executing a search warrant at the residence, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, the prosecutor said.

Authorities arrested him in a traffic stop the following day, and he’s remained held since then in the Mercer County Correction Center in Lambertville.

The indictment secured by Supervising Assistant Mercer County Prosecutor Heather Hadley in Superior Court in Trenton charges Smith with first-degree murder and a trio of weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

"The case remains under investigation for potential bias charges as Loftin is transgender and identified as female," Onofri said, adding that authorities hadn't yet determined what prompted the brutal attack.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact Detective Dave Petelle at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.