Embattled Philadelphia Councilman Says Trump Supporters Harassed Voters

A Philadelphia councilman facing federal corruption charges says U.S. President Donald Trump supporters were harassing voters Election Day in the Torresdale section of the city.

Democratic Councilman Bobby Henon told CBS3 he had to console two young women crying at the local Boys Club after the individuals shoved cameras in people's faces and said a sign on the wall was illegal.

Henon was indicted in January 2019 -- as were other members of the IBEW Local 98 -- for embezzlement and theft in a federal corruption probe.

Meanwhile, voting machines were not delivered to the Solis Cohen Elementary School until 9 a.m., more than two hours after polling places were supposed to open, CBS reports.

One polling place opened late because workers didn't have the right key for supplies.

