COVID-19: South Jersey American Legion Post Turns To 'Go Fund Me' To Stay Alive During Pandemic

Having lost most of this year's fundraising money due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Legion Post 414 in Mercer County started a GoFundMe campaign this week to stay open after 75 years of service to veterans and the community.

Post 414 Commander Charles Brothers wrote, "Our money has always been generated thru our fund-raising events such as our annual Pig Roast. With large gatherings prohibited so too is our ability to raise funds."

Lawrence's post has set a goal of raising $25,000 in this GoFundMe campaign to continue sponsoring programs like Boys State & Girls State and the Legion Baseball Program, Brothers said, in addition to events for veterans.

Raising $25,000 would help the post survive the COVID-19 pandemic, Sons of the American Legion Commander Wayne Ranke for Post 414 told NJ Advance Media.

“We got our fingers crossed that’s enough to get us to a vaccine and at least as close to normal as we can get,” Ranke said, according to NJ.com.

"The hosting of our annual Children's Breakfast With Santa and our Easter Egg Hunt has been a post tradition for many years," Brothers wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We are seeing second and third generations now bringing their children to experience the fun and excitement of those events."

American Legion Post 414 had to turn to social media instead of its popular Pig Roast to raise the bulk of this year's proceeds, officials said. The annual roast usually takes place in mid-September.

Due to the pandemic and state limits on large gatherings, Post 414 can't host a Pig Roast this fall, officials said.

To get to the Legion's GoFundMe page, clock here.

