Burlington Suspect, 38, Arrested In Fatal Trenton Shooting

Jon Craig
Jamar Leonard
Jamar Leonard Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged for the murder of Stephanie Vil on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Trenton, authorities said.

Jamar Leonard, 38, is charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue.

Patrol officers arrived and found a female with a gunshot wound lying in the street next to a heavily damaged vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:19 a.m. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Vil, of Burlington.

