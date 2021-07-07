Burlington County Man, 23, Indicted In Great-Uncle's Fatal Shooting: Mercer County Prosecutor

A 23-year-old man from Burlington County has been indicted by a Mercer County grand jury in connection with a theft and fatal shooting -- twice in the head -- of his great-uncle in Trenton earlier this year, authorities said.

The four-count indictment came in connection with the Feb. 24 murder of Lovelle Laramore, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Davon Marecheau of Maple Shade was charged with one count of first-degree murder,, one count of third-degree theft by unlawful taking and several weapons offenses, Onofri said on Wednesday.

On Feb. 25. at about 9:30 a.m., a Trenton EMS crew was dispatched to 407 Home Ave. on a report of an unresponsive male. First responders reportedly found Lovelle Laramore, 60, on the couch with two gunshot wounds to the head, the prosecutor said. Laramore was pronounced dead at the crime scene, according to Onofri.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police found that Marecheau had been with the shooting victim, his great-uncle, inside the residence on Feb. 24 at the time of the fatal shooting, the prosecutor said..

Detectives allegedly were able to obtain video surveillance that recorded audio of the gunshots as well as video of Marecheau leaving the crime scene after the shooting, Onofri said.

During a warranted search of Marecheau’s apartment on March 4, detectives allegedly recovered several thousand dollars that Marecheau is suspected of taking from his great-uncle's residence after the murder, according to Onofri.

Marecheau was being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

