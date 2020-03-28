Bon Jovi Suspects Teen Son Is Infected, Seeks Fans' Help Completing Coronavirus Song

Thinking his teen son might have coronavirus, Jon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the pandemic -- and asking fans to help.

The 58-year-old Jersey rock star suspects 17-year-old Penngington High School senior Jacob Bongiovi has the virus, although though the teen hasn't been tested.

The entire family's been in self-quarantine for nearly two weeks, he said.

"It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested," Bon Jovi told ET's Nischelle Turner. "They were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left.

"So we just followed those same protocols."

Jacob Bongiovi, who recently committed to attending Syracuse University, had been staying in the family's makeshift quarantine zone in the laundry room and apparently felt better after a visit with a private doctor, his dad said.

New Jersey had more than 11,100 cases of coronavirus including 140 fatalities as of Saturday.

Bon Jovi said the coronavirus inspired him to write "Do What You Can."

"These are uneasy times we’re dealing with," he wrote on Facebook , "but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story...#DoWhatYouCan."

Jake Bon Jovi Jacob Bon Jovi Instagram

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.