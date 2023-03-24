'Beautiful, Strong' Trenton 5-Year-Old Faces Spinal Surgery

The Trenton community is embracing a 5-year-old girl preparing for spinal surgery.

Mila Metelsky has suffered from two different rare chronic illnesses, gastroparesis and chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, ever since she was born at 25 weeks.

She has already endured countless procedures, tests and surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page launched for her family.

"Mila recently had an MRI done due to symptoms that were not improving, and her doctor was suspicious of her having a spinal cord issue," the page reads. "Mila’s parents found out she needs to have spinal surgery for a Tethered spinal cord, which is what the doctor found on her MRI."

If Mila does not get the surgery, her symptoms will worsen.

"Mila is a beautiful, strong, happy, funny, sweet little girl who is going to do BIG things in life. With everything she goes through and the pain she feels on a day-to-day basis, she still has a smile on her face and is loving life. She is truly an inspiration," Helen wrote.

To view or donate to the GoFundMe click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.