AMITYVILLE HORROR: Son Kills Dad During Zoom Meeting

A Long Island man was stabbed to death by his son while he participated in a Zoom meeting, authorities said.

Dwight Powers, 72, was in the Zoom Room with an estimated 20 other participants when 32-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers attacked him just after noon Thursday at an Amityville apartment complex, Suffolk County police said.

Chat members saw Powers slump over and his naked son in the background, authorities said.

Once they figured out the victim's name and address, they called 911.

Scully-Powers fled through a window, sustaining a slight injury, and was caught him about a mile away, authorities said.

Authorities charged Scully-Powers with murder before taking him to a local hospital.

