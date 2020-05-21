Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Haledon PD: Passaic Driver Who Ran Light Had Three-Quarters Of Pound Of Pot, $6,167 Drug Cash
News

AMITYVILLE HORROR: Son Kills Dad During Zoom Meeting

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The apartment complex on Dixon Avenue in Amityville where authorities said the killing occurred.
The apartment complex on Dixon Avenue in Amityville where authorities said the killing occurred. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez / EMERGENCYPATCHES

A Long Island man was stabbed to death by his son while he participated in a Zoom meeting, authorities said.

Dwight Powers, 72, was in the Zoom Room with an estimated 20 other participants when 32-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers attacked him just after noon Thursday at an Amityville apartment complex, Suffolk County police said.

Chat members saw Powers slump over and his naked son in the background, authorities said.

Once they figured out the victim's name and address, they called 911.

Scully-Powers fled through a window, sustaining a slight injury, and was caught him about a mile away, authorities said.

Authorities charged Scully-Powers with murder before taking him to a local hospital.

Click here for MORE PHOTOS at the scene by Bryan Lopez / EMERGENCYPATCHES

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.