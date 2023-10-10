Motorcyclist, 24, Struck, Killed By SUV In Mercer County

The Outback was traveling on Pennington-Harbourton Road in Hopewell Township on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:20 p.m. and made a left turn onto Scotch Road when it struck the Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said.

Police took the motorcyclist to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not b been identified pending notification of family.

The crash is being investigated by Officer George Peterson and Detective Christopher Collins of the Hopewell Township Police Department, as well as Detective Salvatore Vaccaro of the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone who witnessed is asked to call Hopewell Township Police Detective Collins at 609-737-3100 ext. 5790.

