She was 46 years old.

The Burlington mother leaves behind her husband Kenneth Cardona; sons Dazani DeLeon, Jerel DeLeon and wife Angela, and Devian DeLeon.

She was born to Santos and Carmen Hernandez in Puerto Rico, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe for Cardona's family says she worked as a detective in the MCPO's internal affairs unit for 21 years and cherished her role as a mother. Click here for Jessica's complete obituary.

