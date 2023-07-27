Man Found With Pipe Bombs Prompts Evacuation In Hamilton: Police

The four metal pipes with caps and green wicks were found on the passenger side floor of the green Honda during a traffic stop at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, Hamilton police said.

The car's driver, Jeremy Giliberti, was detained as South Broad Street was shut down between Harcourt and Churchill avenues, police said.

The incident prompted precautionary evacuations until the New Jersey State Police bomb squad took possession of the suspicious materials for destruction, they said.

Police made a warranted search at Giliberti’s home and found another pipe bomb, they said. The bomb squad removed that pipe bomb.

Giliberti was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device.

He was being held in the Mercer County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton police at 609-581-4032 or their tips line at 609-581-4008.

