Man Fatally Shot At Home In Mercer County: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man from Mercer County was fatally shot in his home, authorities said.

Lawrence Township Police
Jon Craig
The victim has been identified as Anthony Irizarry of Lawrence Township, they said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, Lawrence Township police responded to a residence on Mendrey Court after receiving a 911 phone call that someone had been shot, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Lawrence Township Police Chief Christopher Longo 

Police found a male victim in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, they said. 

The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Lawrence Township Police Department.

No arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Chris Pullen at (609) 989-6406 or OIC William Jett at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

