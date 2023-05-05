Longtime Hamilton Resident, Devoted Dad Hever Samayoa Dies At 26

Born in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Hever was a longtime resident of the Hamilton community, his obituary says.

Hever enjoyed playing soccer, shooting pool, and working out. He also loved to show off his breakdancing skills for his many friends and family members.

Above all, Hever embraced his role as a devoted dad and doted on his daughter, Richelly Samayoa, his memorial says.

In addition to his daughter, Hever’s surviving family members include his loving parents, Heber Samayoa Vanegas and Devora Calderon; paternal grandparents, Maximiliano Samayoa and Maria Vanegas; maternal grandmother, Romilia Esquivel; sister, Jeimy Samayoa; brothers, Justin Samayoa, Arody Samayoa, Carlos Landaverde, and Matias Samayoa; nephews, Matteo, Villarevia, and Sebastian Morales; uncles and aunts, Nahun Samayoa, Wilder Samayoa, Luis Samayoa, Max Samayoa, Elisa Samayoa, Maritza Samayoa, Merlin Samayoa, Axaela Samayoa, Leslie Esquivel, and Ana Patricia Esquivel, and many more.

Tributes also flooded social media following Hever’s tragic passing:

Hever’s memorial was held at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home in Trenton on Sunday, April 23.

“My beautiful, I still can't believe that you're no longer here,” reads a tribute from Rosa Urena. “Your smile will never be forgotten. You'll always be in our hearts. Rest in peace champion.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Hever Estuardo Samayoa.

