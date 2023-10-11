Hamilton Man Shared Child Pornography, Sold Drugs: Prosecutor

Nicholas Occhipinti, of Hamilton, is charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, possession with the intent to distribute child pornography, and three drug offenses including a first-degree possession with the intent to distribute charge, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Detectives with the prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit recently received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Mercer County was distributing child pornography. An investigation was initiated and Occhipinti was identified as a suspect, Onofri said.

On Friday, Oct. 6, members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations Newark and the Hamilton Police Division executed search warrants at Occhipinti’s Hamilton residence, where detectives seized multiple items of evidentiary value. Detectives also discovered a small amount of methamphetamine, assorted pills and more than 2,000 doses of LSD in the home, Onofri said.

Occhipinti was taken into custody without incident.

