Hamilton Man, 24, Charged In West Windsor Woman's Beating Death During Burglary: Prosecutor

Denzel Whitmore, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo.

Elaine Murray, 71, of West Windsor was found dead in an upstairs bedroom, they said. She appeared to have visible signs of injuries to her face and she was bleeding from the back of her head, they said.

Whitmore was taken into custody without incident Thursday, Aug. 3 n Hamilton Township.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2,, just after 8 p.m., West Windsor police responded to a residence on Galston Drive after neighbors went to conduct a well-being check on a female neighbor who lives alone and noticed evidence of a break-in, Onofri said.

Officers were able to make entry into the residence and found Murray lying on the floor of a second-floor bedroom deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Jacob Schor at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

