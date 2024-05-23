Hamilton 'Community Pillar' Game Shop Needs Help To Stay Afloat, Campaign Says

Its owner borrowed $250,000 after suffering a stroke and Family Fun Hobbies needs to raise money to pay off those loans, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"We aren't just a store though. We like to think of ourselves as a pillar of our community," Miranda Suarez, the store's general manager, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The store hosts daily events for different games: Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, Warhammer 40,000 battles, Magic: The Gathering tournaments, Disney's Lorcana League, family board game nights and Pokémon day.

"We love having kids come in on Sundays so we can teach them how to play the Pokémon trading card game," Suarez wrote. "We host birthday parties, we have a Report Card Rewards program which rewards good grades with store credit, and we collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots every holiday season."

"We desperately need any help we can get to support our business and sustain our livelihoods," Suarez said. "Please consider helping support a friendly local game store that still has a lot of love left to give."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.