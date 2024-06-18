Habit Burger Grill Opens In Hamilton: 'Fresh-From-The-Flame-Food'

The California-based restaurant chain is renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more.

The new restaurant and drive-thru are located at 1227 Route 33 in Hamilton.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to open The Habit Burger Grill here in Hamilton and feed this city the best Charburgers, salads, shakes, kids’ meals, and sandwiches," said franchise owner John Tomasulo.

The 3,100 sq. foot Hamilton restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, and takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com.

Chef Jason Triail said: “Hamilton is known for its lush beauty and vibrant community. The Habit Burger Grill hopes to add to this gorgeous city with California-feel-good, fresh-from-the-flame food.”

The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna.

This Habit Burger Grill is open seven days a week.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill, and youtube.com/habittube.

