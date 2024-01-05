H-Block Gang Members Sentenced In Trenton Double-Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Treizon Thompson, 23, and Tyzir Hamilton, 22, were sentenced by Mercer County Superior Judge Peter E. Warshaw in separate court appearances on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Both men were sentenced to two 30-year sentences with a mandatory 30-year period of parole ineligibility, Onofri said. Warshaw granted the state’s request to run the sentences consecutively for a total of 60 years in state prison, he said.

At their respective trials in December 2022 and September 2023, Thompson and Hamilton were found guilty by Mercer County juries on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, Onofri said.

One of the shooting victims had dissed a gang on Facebook, Onofri said.

Hamilton and Thompson were identified as the triggermen, the prosecutor said.

A third co-defendant, Darnell Davis, 19, of Willingboro, also was arrested for allegedly driving the getaway car. The status of his case was not immediately available.

On Aug. 9, 2020, at about 7:30 a.m., Trenton police were called to Centre Street for a shooting. Police found the first victim, William Irizarry, 18, lying near 339 Centre Street, Onofri said.Irizarry had sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, Julius Vargas, 18, was found inside a corner market with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, Onofri said.

About 24 9mm shell casings were recovered at the crime scene along with several individual bags of heroin, the prosecutor said.

Numerous cameras near the scene helped identify a Chrysler 300 stolen from Pennsylvania used during the shooting

Investigators later found a Facebook post in which Irizarry reportedly disrespected the H-Block gang, which was involved in the shooting.

Gang members then talked about the shooting on social media and threatened the friends and family of the victims, according to Onofri.

Investigators identified a witness who could identify Davis, Hamilton and Thompson as being responsible for the deaths of Irizarry and Vargas, Onofri previously said.

Authorities also recovered several guns, the prosecutor said.

