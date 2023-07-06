East Windsor Man Arrested For 28 Vandalism Incidents: Police

Damages totaled more than $38,000, according to East Windsor police.

James Russell was charged with 28 counts of criminal mischief on Thursday, June 29.

The arrest was in connection with a February rash of vandalism, police said.

Numerous residents on the north side of Twin Rivers contacted the police department to report criminal mischief to their vehicles.

Residents reported paint destruction and slashed tires with a combined total of more than $38,000 in damages, police said.

The assigned detective was able to identify a suspect through video surveillance footage and digital forensic evidence, police said.

Russell was placed under arrest and transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center pending court action.

