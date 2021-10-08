Iconic South Jersey Cheesesteak Spot Opens New Digs

A favorite South Jersey cheesesteak eatery is opening a new location.

Donkey’s Place has announced the opening of Donkey's Place Downtown in a Facebook post.

The restaurant is located at 37 Washington St. in Mount Holly and will open on Monday, Oct. 11.

The opening was first announced in August and a soft opening happened on Oct. 4.

Donkey’s Place currently has locations in Camden and Medford.

The restaurant's top menu items will be featured including the panzarotini, panzarotti, onion rings, funnel cake fries and of course cheesesteaks.

Donkey’s first opened in Camden in the 1940s and has been featured on CNN’s “Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain” in 2015 and ABC’s “The Goldbergs” in 2018.

